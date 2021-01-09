Protester plans to send 50,000 postcards signed by farmers to PM

NEW DELHI

09 January 2021 01:09 IST

‘If people can come here to support the protesters, they must’

An Australia-based Punjabi woman is spearheading an initiative to send about 50,000 postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with messages written by farmers and their supporters.

Muskan Jattana a.k.a. Moose has scores of followers on social media and came from Melbourne to join the agitation.

“Postcards have been an important part of my life. I used to send postcards to my mother whenever I travelled. So, this idea clicked with me,” she said.

The 20-year-old said the idea was inspired by two girls from Maharashtra who had bought 100 postcards and asked people online to share messages on the farmers’ protest, which they would then send to the PMO.

“I suggested that the girls get the messages written by the farmers but they did not have the means, so a couple of us thought of doing this,” she said, adding that she shared the idea on a WhatsApp group which has youths from different countries.

“So far, we have printed 5,000 postcards for farmers and their supporters at the Singhu and Tikri borders to pen messages,” she said. The goal is to reach 50,000 postcards, after which they will be sent to the PMO.

“Modi ji bas karo. Let egos go. These farmers are ours. Let’s be one and work for the progress of this great nation,” read one postcard.

Whether the PM reads them or not is not important, she said. “It’s about people writing in words what they are feeling.”

Ms. Jattana decided to come to India after the “tear gas and violence in the last week of November”, and applied to travel on December 4. Four days later, she was here. “I had saved up money for a trip to Canada but have spent it all on this. The people here need support. I wouldn’t urge people to leave everything and come here but if they can, they must.”

Born in Melbourne, Ms. Jattana spent seven years in Mohali, Punjab, before returning to Australia at the age of 14. She was studying filmmaking but dropped out twice.