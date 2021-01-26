Farmers’ protests | Protester dies as tractor overturns during Republic Day rally

A 25-year-old who was participating in the farmers tractor parade died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhi’s ITO on Tuesday, police said.
The accident was captured in CCTV camera.
The deceased was identified as Ranveet Singh, a native of Bilapsur area of Rampur district in U.P. He came to Ghazipur border around a week ago to participate in the parade. He had returned from Australia around two years ago and settled in his village with his wife and parents. He was into agriculture.
Mintu Bajwa, deceased’s neighbour, said they came together to participate in the parade but never knew it would happen. The death needed to be investigated thoroughly because an eyewitness told him that a tear gas fired by a policeman hit Ranveet’s head and he lost control over the vehicle and the vehicle overturned.
A police officer, who was deployed at the barricade where the incident happened, said the tractor driver rammed into a police barrier to clear the barricaded road for other tractors to enter DDU marg.
Farmers draped the body in Tricolour and kept it at the ITO crossing, not allowing the police to send it for post-mortem. Farmers also lashed out at the mediapersons covering the incident.
The officer added that they insisted on the protesters for a post-mortem but they preferred to take back the body to the village at the earliest.
