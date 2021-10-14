Protest outside Delhi Police HQ against ‘sexual assault’

NEW DELHI

14 October 2021 01:12 IST

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) along with civil society groups staged a protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters on Wednesday against the alleged sexual assault of two women students by police personnel during a recent demonstration.

The students were protesting outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence when the students alleged that the Delhi police unleashed “physical sexual violence” against two women protesters. The students demanded that Chanakyapuri ACP Pragya Anand be sacked for allegedly instructing police personnel to assault women protesters.

DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said that he has received a file in the matter and an independent inquiry and appropriate action will be taken to look into the allegations raised by the two students. “A police team will conduct a probe and accordingly, we will proceed,” DCP Yadav said.

A delegation consisting of Shreya (AISA), Kavita Krishnan (AIPWA), Mariam (AIDWA), Annie Raja (NFIW) and Neha (AISA) submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police. It was assured to the delegation that an independent inquiry will be constituted in the matter. On highlighting that no inquiry can be independent until ACP Pragya Anand is suspended, action on her was taken into cognisance, the AISA said.