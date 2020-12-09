Protest could take a violent turn if govt. doesn’t resolve deadlock by today, warn agitating farmers

Will cut off supplies of food and essentials while access points to the city will be blocked, they threatened

Counting down the hours till the conclusion of the sixth round of talks, which they consider would be the final stage, with the Centre regarding their demands, agitating farmers said the hitherto peaceful protest at the Singhu border would take a sharp turn for the worse if the deadlock was not resolved by Wednesday.

The burning of politicians’ effigies would replace rousing stage speeches, the remaining access points to the city would be blockaded while existing ones would be reinforced and the meagre supplies of food and essentials, which they are currently “allowing” to enter the Capital, would be completely and indefinitely cut off, they warned.

“If the government does not accept our demands, you will see a very, very different atmosphere across the many kilometres which we have occupied. Those behind the birth of these anti-farmer laws will have their effigies burnt to cinders as black as the laws themselves,” said Sarabjit Singh from Ludhiana.

“We have restricted movement at some of the most arterial routes into the city till now but there are more, such as those on the Faridabad side, which are still unaffected. They will be blocked too,” he also said.

More on the wait

Gurdyal Singh, another farmer from Ludhiana, said there were “many more” across Punjab and Haryana awaiting a nod to begin marching towards Delhi from several sides.

“Till now, only big vehicles carrying vegetables, fruits and essential supplies like milk have been affected because of our blockade at the borders. But we have been allowing smaller vehicles to carry supplies to wholesale mandis in Delhi. That will stop immediately,” he said.

“Lakhs of farmers will join us as we form a ring all around New Delhi and completely choke all access points to it. Nothing except vehicles carrying medicines and ambulances will be allowed to move an inch till our demands are met,” he added.