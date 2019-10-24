Protest at Mandi House causes traffic chaos

Amid the festive rush, a protest called by differently abled railway exam aspirants on Wednesday led to massive traffic snarls in central Delhi.

Around two hundred protesters blocked the roundabout at Mandi House and demanded that Railway officials come to the site and listen to their demands. “Unless we get the jobs we deserve, we will continue to protest. We will not leave the place unless we get an assurance from the Railways,” said 32-year-old Maan Singh.

Traffic on Copernicus Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Sikandra Road remained effected till late evening.

The police said that the protesters blocked the roundabout around 3 p.m. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela said that traffic was diverted but congestion still occurred as it was peak hour.

“We have deployed extra personnel to felicitate traffic but due to festive rush and peak traffic hour, commuters were inconvenienced,” said Mr. Bundela.

Despite several attempts, the protesters have refused to budge from the spot. A senior police officer said that they are trying to coordinate with Railway officials to meet the protesters. “The officials have agreed to meet them at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday. But the protesters are demanding a written confirmation,” said the officer.

“Traffic jam at such a busy junction is causing great inconvenience. My vehicle has not moved an inch in the last 20 minutes,” said Mahesh, a cab driver.

“I got stuck at Tilak Marg because Copernicus Marg was shut due to the protest. From India Gate till ITO there was heavy traffic and two-wheelers were using the pedestrian path. It took around 30 minutes to cross the 1-km stretch,” said Sumit Sinha.