Protest against Rajasthan killing

Condemning the brutal murder of a migrant labourer in Rajasthan, a large number of people gathered at Parliament Street on Wednesday to participate in the protest under the banner of ‘Not in My Name’.

Holding placards reading ‘I am Muslim, I am India’, citizens came forward to register their protest against the rise of hate crimes in the country.

‘Need to stand up’

“It is unfortunate that we are compelled to gather repeatedly to protest against such killings. The manner in which the murder has been carried out is beyond words. Who are the people inducing this hatred? It is crucial that we stand up against this hatred,” said Rahul Roy, one of the organisers.

Speaking at the event, journalist Nadeem Asrar said, “On the one hand, there is an attack on the citizens every day and on the other, we are commemorating the Parliament attack. Till when will we neglect such acts?”

Calling hate crimes a rising phenomenon in the country, documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan said, “There is proof that Shambhu has killed Afrazul. But is he the only one? We need to talk about who the others are. Is the Rajasthan government not responsible too? The perpetrator seems to be proud of the act and is sharing the video. This is happening because they know that nothing will happen to them.”

Mohammad Aamir Khan, who had been wrongfully charged and jailed for 14 years, said, “Secularism is getting weaker by the day. The last two-three years has seen a rise in hatred towards a particular community. Why does a Muslim need to prove his nationality and say he is Indian? We are Indians by choice and not by force but today we are being forced to prove our patriotism.” “We need to spread the message of love, democracy and secularism,” added Mr. Khan.