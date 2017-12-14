Protest against delay in women’s Bill

With the winter session of Parliament set to start on Friday, several women’s groups on Wednesday protested against the delay in passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010, but is yet to be cleared by the Lok Sabha.

The protesters carried out a march at Connaught Place, demanding that the Bill be cleared immediately. The National Alliance for Women’s Reservation Bill, a network of hundreds of women’s groups, said in a statement that the BJP government had the majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the Bill, which was also a part of the party’s election promises. About 20 organisations were represented in the protest.

‘Govt needs to act’

Dr. Ranjana Kumari, the director of the Centre for Social Research, said: “The women of India are disgusted and appalled to see the government ignoring the Bill even after three-and-a-half years of being in power. The present government needs to act on it quickly to regain people’s trust”.

The Bill, which would reserve 33% of the seats in Parliament and Assemblies for women, was first introduced in 1996. After being passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010, the Bill has not been introduced in Lok Sabha till now.