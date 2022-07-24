Prostitution ring involving foreigners busted, five held

July 24, 2022 01:40 IST

Couple from Turkmenistan among accused

Five persons were arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday for allegedly running a prostitution and trafficking racket in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. Ten women from Uzbekistan have been rescued, the police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Jumayeva Aziza, 37, Meredob Ahmed, 37, Ali Sher Tilladaev 48, Mohd. Arup, 34, and Chande Sahini, 30. The police said based on a tip-off, a decoy customer was sent to Malviya Nagar. Arup and Sahini presented 10 women before the customer. The police raided the spot and the accused were nabbed. Aziza and her husband Ahmed were arrested from Sunlight Colony on Friday. The Uzbek women failed to produce their legal documents for their stay in India to the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On interrogation, Aziza and Ahmed, told the police they are from Turkmenistan. They said another accused, Sher, used to lure foreigner women on the pretext of providing them good jobs in India. After bringing them here, he used to hand over the women to the couple. The flat in Malviya Nagar was taken on rent by Aziza’s agent, who is currently absconding, DCP (Crime III) Vichitra Veer said.

The DCP said it is likely that more people are involved in this racket and further investigation is under way. An FIR under Section 370 (trafficking) and 34(common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 3/4/5 of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act has been registered.