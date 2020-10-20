Prosecutors move HC in riots case

New Delhi

20 October 2020 00:10 IST

The Delhi Prosecutors’ Welfare Association (DPWA) has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the city government’s decision to appoint special public prosecutors (SPPs), including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, in cases pertaining to the north-east Delhi riots.

The plea seeks quashing of Delhi government’s June 24 notification appointing the SPPs on the ground that it was issued on police recommendations, in violation of the scheme provided under the Criminal Procedure Code.

It has sought appointment of independent SPPs by respecting the principles of fairness and impartiality. The plea is likely to come up for hearing later this week.

