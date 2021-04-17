Prosecute weekend curfew violators: CP

CP holds virtual meeting with district DCPs to review preparedness

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Friday said the weekend lockdown restrictions imposed by the Delhi government will be enforced strictly by the force.

CP to district DCPs

The Commissioner held a videoconference meeting on Friday with district Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) to review the preparedness and plan of action to follow on the ground for strict enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions and DDMA order. He asked the officers to prosecute those flouting rules without a valid ground or exemption.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said the CP asked district DCPs to make extensive arrangements of pickets, patrolling and police presence on the ground. “If anyone is found moving without a valid emergency or movement pass for essential services or goods, they would be stopped, and case will be registered against them and they may face arrest too. Medical services, food materials, fruits and vegetable supply need to go on as usual for normal life,” he said.

“These will operate normally, and our personnel will facilitate it. But no one under the garb of these activities can undertake undue movement to violate the restriction orders,” the CP said. They also said doctors and journalistswill be allowed to travel freely with a valid identity card.

The DCPs were asked to ensure that policemen are careful — wear masks, follow social distancing and hand hygiene. Hours before weekend lockdown came into force, Delhi Police launched a COVID helpline number — 01123469900 — to facilitate movement pass.