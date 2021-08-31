Proposal to implement 4-year course likely to be passed at DU meet today

Naming of colleges and facilitation centres is part of agenda

Delhi University’s Executive Council (EC) is likely to pass the proposal to implement the four-year undergraduate programme under the New Education Policy (NEP), as well as the Multiple Entry and Exit Scheme, during its meeting on Tuesday.

A proposal to name upcoming colleges and facilitation centres after Sushma Swaraj, Swami Vivekananda, Veer Savarkar and Sardar Patel will also be discussed.

On August 23, the Academic Council (AC) had passed the structure of undergraduate programmes recommended by the NEP.

“The university shall retain the three year honours degree as well as assimilate in its structure the four year honours degree and four year honours degree with research. The university is to implement both one year and two year postgraduate programme in line with the existing structure and that of NEP 2020,” read the EC’s supplementary agenda.

Core courses

The document also said: “The Multiple Entry and Exit Scheme and Academic Bank of Credit shall be implemented in DU, keeping in view maintenance of standard of education by emphasising on the core courses in the university and allowing the credits to be earned from other universities with respect to other courses.”

Referring to the proposal to set up facilitation centres in Bhati Kalan and Fatehpur Beri, the document read: “On these pieces of land, university has decided to set up facilitation centres to cater to the needs and the requirements of students staying in far flung areas of Delhi and NCE as a first step towards opening a full fledged college. Through these facilitation centres, examination and admission related facilities will be extended to the students.”

While noting that the Vice-Chancellor will be authorised to finalise the names, other names that were proposed were of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Savitri Bai Phule, Arun Jaitely, Choudhary Brahm Prakash and C.D. Deshmukh.