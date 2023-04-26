Proposal to entrust PWD with road cleaning to be tabled; BJP not on board

April 26, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST

A proposal to transfer the daily cleaning of roads wider than 60 feet — a 1,400-km network — from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to the Public Works Department (PWD) has already created disagreements between AAP and the BJP even before it is tabled in the House.

The proposal is part of the agenda to be taken up on Wednesday. Opposing the proposed handover, BJP councillor Yogesh Verma alleged that the AAP government was trying to weaken the MCD by taking away one of its obligatory functions. He also alleged that the government was planning to privatise sanitation services. “Today, AAP has started with one. Slowly, they will transfer other functions as well,” he said.

AAP’s MCD in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, however, dismissed the apprehensions and said the handover would only allow the PWD to wholly maintain its roads. “It is the PWD’s work. Even the MCD officials have agreed to the idea of handover,” said Mr. Pathak.

All roads wider than 60 feet are under the ownership of the MCD while maintenance work — such as carpeting — of the said road network was handed over to the PWD in 2012. Currently, the MCD carries out desilting, sweeping, among other sanitation works on these roads. According to a copy of the proposal, the MCD’s law department has observed that as the handover will result in the foreclosure of all ongoing contracts, it will have “legal and financial implications” and “needs to be worked out on a case-by-case basis”.

‘Obligatory function’

A senior MCD official said the transfer of duties will result in the MCD losing one of its obligatory functions. According to the proposal, the MCD currently has private concessionaires in its 12 administrative zones for the management of solid waste, swept waste, green waste and silt etc., from vulnerable points, including roads maintained by the PWD.

Officials said the civic body carries out the desilting works of drains that are not deeper than four feet. The MCD in its comments on the proposal said since the matter is connected to an obligatory function of the civic body, changes “can only be made with the approval of the MCD and the Lieutenant-Governor”.

“The handover, which is for a period of 10 years, will affect the ongoing contracts with the concessionaires. Also, there are other sanitation aspects that will also have to be dealt with,” said the official.