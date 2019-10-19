‘Proposal on Ravidas Temple objectionable’

Delhi Pradesh Congress Working Committee president Rajesh Lilothia, who had filed an interim application for contempt against DDA for the demolition of Guru Ravidas Temple, condemned the Centre’s proposal for the temple to be constructed but worshipping be permitted within an area of 200 square meters.

“The proposal of the government says that a temporary structure in the nature of a porta cabin or made of wood will house the statue of Guru Ravidas. The dimension of the temporary structure will be 20x20 feet. This is highly objectionable and disturbing and is going to hurt millions of followers and worshippers of Guru Ravidas,” Mr. Lilothia said.

Contempt action

He demanded that contempt action be taken against guilty officers of the Delhi Development Authority who, without any clear order, demolished the temple.

Former Union Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya, who is also a petitioner in the case, said “This proposal is full of malice towards the faith of Dalits, which we reject outright,” Mr. Jain said.