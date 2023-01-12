Prophet row | Delhi Police grants gun license to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

January 12, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police has granted a gun license to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended last year from the party for her alleged derogatory remark against Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Thursday.

Ms. Sharma had applied for the license which has been granted after assessing threats and following due procedure, they said.

She has been allowed to carry a gun for her safety, police said.

Ms. Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from various quarters.

Several FIRs were lodged across the country against Ms. Sharma in connection with her remark.

The BJP had suspended her and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet escalated amid protests from some Muslim countries.

In June last year, the Delhi Police had provided security to Ms. Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint which alleged that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks.

She had requested the police to provide security, citing harassment and threats.

"[Ms.] Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks," an official had said.

Police had said on May 28 that its cyber cell unit received a complaint from Sharma against various persons regarding death threats.

Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against unknown people.

"During the probe, another complaint was received from Sharma against certain persons promoting enmity. Following this, Section 153A of the IPC was added to the case. Notices have been sent to Twitter Inc. and a reply from it is awaited. Investigation into the case is underway," police had said.