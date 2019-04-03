Property tax collection up by 20%: north civic body

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday reported a 20% increase in its property tax collection for the financial year ending March 31, 2019.

This year, the three municipal corporations of the city had extended an amnesty scheme where interest and penalty on tax unpaid since April 2004 were waived.

Through this scheme, the north corporation said it recovered ₹156.85 crore. The total number of tax payers increased by 41,662 — an increase of 10%, from 4,04,371 in 2018 to 4,46,033 this year.

The civic body added that this year a facility to calculate property tax due under the amnesty scheme, and pay it, was provided online. Through the online portal, a total of ₹2,70,58,305 was collected. The corporation said that ₹107.59 crore was collected from government properties this year.

Additional Commissioner B.M. Mishra said that 900 camps were organised in different wards to facilitate taxpayers.

The corporation said that public facilitation through extensive interactions and awareness resulted in more recovery of property tax.

Additionally, for non-payment of property tax dues, 944 properties and 1,902 bank attachments were undertaken, the corporation said.