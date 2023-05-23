Property dealer with criminal history shot dead in Bhalswa

May 23, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

A property dealer was allegedly shot dead by three-four people on Monday at an event in north-west Delhi’s Bhalswa.

The police said they received information around 3 p.m. that a man with bullet wounds was brought dead at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. The deceased was identified as Bijender Yadav alias Babli, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy village, they added.

A senior officer said the victim, 50, was shot five times while attending a bhandara (public feast) in the village, adding that nobody else was injured in the firing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A case under IPC Sections 302 and 34 has been registered. The accused have been identified with the help of CCTV footage and efforts are on to nab them,” the officer said.

He added that the police are probing possible enemies of the deceased, who had a criminal history including cases of murder and robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT