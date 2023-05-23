ADVERTISEMENT

Property dealer with criminal history shot dead in Bhalswa

May 23, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

The police said Bijender Yadav was shot five times while attending a feast in Bhalswa Dairy village; the shooters have been identified and efforts are on to nab them

The Hindu Bureau

A property dealer was allegedly shot dead by three-four people on Monday at an event in north-west Delhi’s Bhalswa.

The police said they received information around 3 p.m. that a man with bullet wounds was brought dead at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. The deceased was identified as Bijender Yadav alias Babli, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy village, they added.

A senior officer said the victim, 50, was shot five times while attending a bhandara (public feast) in the village, adding that nobody else was injured in the firing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“A case under IPC Sections 302 and 34 has been registered. The accused have been identified with the help of CCTV footage and efforts are on to nab them,” the officer said.

He added that the police are probing possible enemies of the deceased, who had a criminal history including cases of murder and robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US