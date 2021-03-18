Delhi

Property dealer held for ‘accidentally’ firing at friend

A 32-year-old property dealer was arrested for allegedly accidentally firing at his friend in a drunken state in north Delhi’s Burari, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said that the accused has been identified as Rohit and is found to be involved in two previous cases of robbery and extortion in Alipur and Burari respectively.

The police said that they received information on March 11 that two friends Rohit and Punit were drinking when Rohit, who was carrying a sophisticated pistol, accidentally fired injuring Punit.

The accused fled from the spot following which the victim was taken to hospital.

Based on Punit’s statement, a case was registered and accused was arrested on a tip-off along with recovery of the weapon. The police said that the source of weapon is being looked into.

