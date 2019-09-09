Property dealer arrested in 2018 murder case

A man has been arrested from Gurugram for allegedly killing a person over a property dispute in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri last year, the city police said on Sunday.

The accused, Harsh Choudhary alias Rocky, is into property dealing. He lived with his family in Kangar Mohalla in Tuglaqabad, they said.

Bounty of ₹50,000

The accused was declared proclaimed offender in the murder case by a city court here and was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest, the police said.

The arrest was made on September 6 following a brief scuffle with the police. They had got a tip-off that Harsh would be coming to meet his associate at a hospital in Gurugram Sector 56, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said.

During interrogation, the accused’s uncle Subhash and other family members had a dispute over a plot of land in Kangar Mohalla with one Jitu who was also a resident of the same village, the officer said.

On June 8, last year, Jitu along with his family had gone to Mr. Subhash’s resident for a settlement, but a heated argument broke out between the two parties. Mr. Subhash and his family members then attacked Jitu and his family with wooden sticks, the DCP said.

Jitu suffered serious injuries and succumbed to death. The other members of his family also suffered serious injuries in the attack, the officer said.

Five relatives of the accused were arrested in connection with the case. They are in judicial custody, the officer added.