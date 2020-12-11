Property dealer, aide nabbed for murder

New Delhi

A property dealer and his associate have been arrested in connection with the murder of two men during a fight between both the parties in north Delhi’s Burari area, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar alias Swami and Arman Ali, they said.

According to the police, the accused Kumar works as a property dealer. He is involved in 23 criminal cases, including murder, dacoity, robbery, snatching and Arms Act. Arman Ali, Sai Hassan and Saddam are his associates.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in West Kamal Vihar area of Burari. The victims, Anuj (22) and Anand (20), sustained bullet injuries and collapsed.

A case was registered on a complaint by an associate of the deceased.

Using technical surveillance, both the accused were arrested from West Kamal Vihar and a countrymade pistol with two live cartridges were recovered from them, the officer said.

Police said efforts are being made to arrest the co-accused and recover other weapons of offence.