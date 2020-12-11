Property dealer, aide nabbed for murder

A property dealer and his associate have been arrested in connection with the murder of two men during a fight between both the parties in north Delhi’s Burari area, police said on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar alias Swami and Arman Ali, they said.
According to the police, the accused Kumar works as a property dealer. He is involved in 23 criminal cases, including murder, dacoity, robbery, snatching and Arms Act. Arman Ali, Sai Hassan and Saddam are his associates.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening in West Kamal Vihar area of Burari. The victims, Anuj (22) and Anand (20), sustained bullet injuries and collapsed.
A case was registered on a complaint by an associate of the deceased.
Using technical surveillance, both the accused were arrested from West Kamal Vihar and a countrymade pistol with two live cartridges were recovered from them, the officer said.
Police said efforts are being made to arrest the co-accused and recover other weapons of offence.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath