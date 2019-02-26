Properties sealed in north Delhi

Up to 13 properties in Civil Lines zone were sealed for ‘misuse’ by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation following orders of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, the civic body said on Monday.

While five properties were sealed in Malka Ganj on Monday, eight properties in Vijay Nagar were sealed on February 22. The properties were sealed with help of the police for misuse “in the shape of commercial activities carried out in violation of the provisions of the lease deed”, the corporation said. Sealing was undertaken on ground floors of all the properties. The corporation also said that action could not be taken on remaining properties in the area due to alleged resistance from local leaders, residents and the municipal councillor in the area.