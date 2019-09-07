Properties of six motels and resorts attached

Properties of up to six motels and resorts in areas under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation were attached on Wednesday over irregularities in payment of property tax.

The properties, which are in the Narela zone, were paying property tax based on self-assessment that they belonged to ‘Category H’, which paid a unit area value of ₹100. However, since the properties are commercial ventures, it was determined that they are required to match the highest nearby unit area value, a statement from the Narela zone reads. Instead, the properties are required to pay rates of ‘Category G’ which come up to ₹200. The total amount of property tax involved is about ₹4.68 crore.

The audit report of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has highlighted similar low assessment of farmhouse properties in its jurisdiction. The valuation of at least four such properties led to a loss of ₹4.50 crore.