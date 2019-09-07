Properties of six motels and resorts attached

Properties of up to six motels and resorts in areas under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation were attached on Wednesday over irregularities in payment of property tax.
The properties, which are in the Narela zone, were paying property tax based on self-assessment that they belonged to ‘Category H’, which paid a unit area value of ₹100. However, since the properties are commercial ventures, it was determined that they are required to match the highest nearby unit area value, a statement from the Narela zone reads. Instead, the properties are required to pay rates of ‘Category G’ which come up to ₹200. The total amount of property tax involved is about ₹4.68 crore.
The audit report of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has highlighted similar low assessment of farmhouse properties in its jurisdiction. The valuation of at least four such properties led to a loss of ₹4.50 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor