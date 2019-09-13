Properties attached in power theft cases in city

Properties of at least 21 individuals involved in cases of power theft were attached following orders of the special court of electricity, Karakardoma, between August 21 and September 9, the electricity discom BSES said .

The 21 cases involved a theft of up to 550 KW electricity and penalties of around ₹6.2 crore were levied, the BSES said. The said properties are in Karawal Nagar, Harsh Vihar, New Usmanpur, Gokalpur, Bhajanpura, Welcome Colony, Seelampur, Khajoori Khas, GTB Enclave, Jafrabad and Jyoti Nagar. The court also issued orders to seal some of these properties with the assistance of the police.

Though technical and commercial losses on account of power thefts have decreased in Delhi, there are still pockets where it is a menace, the BSES said in a statement. The electricity discom said that efforts to check irregularities were routinely thwarted by local miscreants, adding that efforts to spruce-up network were resisted in certain unauthorised colonies.