Project to make Delhi roads disabled-friendly yet to begin

Civic bodies yet to remove encroachments to create model streets as ordered by HC

The civic bodies in Delhi are on a mission to remove encroachments. But one project that has slipped through their radar is the Delhi High Court-mandated clearing of footpaths on five different stretches of roads. The order was issued aiming to develop them as model streets for easy accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Wheelchair-bound Kamla Prasad Upadhyay has been living and running a small tea shop for a decade on Sham Nath Marg, near the Civil Lines metro station. “In all these years, I’ve never been able to mount my tricycle on the footpath. Some footpaths don’t have ramps and the ones that do have are obstructed by bollards through which my tricycle cannot pass, “ he said.

Sham Nath Marg is one of the five roads that the Delhi High Court, after taking cognisance of the abysmal condition of Delhi roads, had ordered the Delhi government to make accessible by April 19. However, the project is yet to kickstart.

Timeline revised

A senior official in the Public Works Department (PWD) told The Hindu that the project’s timeline has been revised and the work has been divided into phases with short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals. The official added that even the short-term goals like removing bollards and building ramps would take at least till the end of July.

However, some of the basic work starts with the removal of temporary encroachments and unauthorised construction on public footpaths, which the MCD is responsible for the PWD official said, adding, “We’ve already written to the civic bodies and are awaiting a response so that we can proceed with the remaining work.” He said the letters have also been sent to various departments for removing transformers, signages and advertisement poles from the footpaths.

In a survey report commissioned by the High Court and conducted by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), it was noted that the five road stretches — Jail Road in west Delhi, Vivekananda Marg in south Delhi, Maharaja Surajmal Marg in east Delhi, Lodhi Road and Sham Nath Marg in central Delhi — were full of unauthorised construction and different types of encroachments, including those by government buildings and agencies, small-time vendors and posh residential building owners. This has rendered the footpaths unusable, particularly for anyone in a wheelchair or a tricycle.

Among the most common obstructions on Vivekananda Marg and Sham Nath Marg are the ones created by government buildings like the Vidhan Sabha, Dialogue and Development Commission, SSB Headquarters, etc., tree plantations, and car ramps of posh mansions that line the road, besides bus stops, transformers and a host of poles used for advertisements and signages.

Surveyors said though one side of Lodhi Road needs to be cleared of signage and advertisement boards and several temporary encroachments, it was in a better condition when compared to the other stretches with respect to accessibility for persons with disability.

According to a member of the SPA’s field team, the condition of Jail Road was the worst as long stretches of the road did not even have a footpath.

Obstruction by trees

Most pedestrian crossings on the five stretches are devoid of ramps, while trees significantly reduce the footpath width and make the walkway even more narrow.

An engineer working on the project said the department was trying its best to avoid uprooting the trees as neither the High Court nor the Forest Department was in favour of cutting trees. “The only option is to increase the width of the footpath but that would mean reducing the road width, which will then add to traffic congestion,” the engineer said.

Justice Najmi Waziri of the Delhi High Court, who has been hearing this matter, has posted the next hearing for the case on May 26.