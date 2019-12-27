Prohibitory orders in Nuh ahead of anti-CAA protests

Ahead of the scheduled protest marches across Nuh over the next fortnight against the amended Citizenship Act, the district administration on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC across the district, putting restrictions on the assembly of five or more persons.

As per the schedule for the demonstrations under the aegis of Mewat Vikas Sabha, a protest march is to be held from Rangala village to Ferozepur Jhirka on Friday; Mandikhera village to Badkali Chowk on December 29; Uttawar Mor to Roopraka Shaheed Minar on December 31; Shahidi Park to Mini Secretariat on January 3; Chharora to Tauru on January 5 and Khanpur Ghati to Pinangwan on January 7. The decision regarding the march to Delhi is to be made at a meeting on January 9.

The orders issued by Additional District Magistrate Vivek Padam Singh stated that there appeared to be a likelihood of tension, annoyance or obstruction. The prohibition will remain in place for two months or till the time the situation became peaceful. He told The Hindu that the residents had registered their protest against the CAA through a huge march and a public meeting on December 18, but the daily protests were a burden on the administration hampering its functioning.

Mewat RTI Manch president Rajuddin Meo said the administration’s decision to impose the restrictions was unfortunate since the protests in the district were all peaceful.

All-India Mewati Samaj national president Ramzan Chaudhary said the prohibitory orders were politically motivated and an attempt to muzzle the voice of the people. He said that still a method would be devised to register the protest. “All demonstrations against the CAA have been peaceful in Nuh. We have issued guidelines to our people asking them not to indulge in any violence or damage the public property. Still, the administration decided to impose the restrictions which are undemocratic,” said Mr. Chaudhary.

Mewat Vikas Sabha president Salamuddin said that Nuh had always set an example of communal harmony in the region and even before the Supreme Court decision on the title suit of Ram Janam Bhoomi, they had constituted committees and held panchayats’ to prevent any untoward incident, but the administration’s decision to invoke prohibitory orders was unwarranted and illegal. “But our peaceful protests against the CAA and the NRC will continue. We will devise some Ghandhian way to register our protest,” said Mr. Salamuddin, an advocate.