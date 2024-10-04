Prohibitory order revoked; victory of people: AAP

Delhi Police on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that an order prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons in the national capital from September 30 to October 5 has been “withdrawn”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud about this when a matter pertaining to the order was mentioned for urgent listing.

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj termed the withdrawal of restrictions a major victory of the people. “This directive had sparked outrage among Hindu devotees, as it raised concerns about the celebration of Navratri, temple visits, jagrans etc.,” he told mediapersons. The order, he added, was challenged in the court by the Kalkaji Temple priest.

The Minister said the withdrawal of the order was also a “defeat” of the Lieutenant-Governor under whom Delhi Police worked.

‘Spreading lies’

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Bharadwaj is a “machine for spreading misinformation”, and the prohibition was imposed only in parts of the national capital.

