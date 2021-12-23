Prohibition on gatherings continues in Capital: Govt.

New Delhi

23 December 2021 00:39 IST

Officials told to ensure compliance during Xmas, New Year

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Government on Wednesday said that gatherings continue to be banned in the city, including the ones related to Christmas and New Year.

“As per the DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) order dated December 15, 2021, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and festival-related gatherings and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi. Hence, all District Magistrates (DM) and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event, gatherings and congregations take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi,” an order issued on Wednesday said.

The order also said that the existing restrictions such as COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, 50% occupancy in bars and restaurants, cap of 200 people at weddings etc. are not being strictly complied with and asked the District Magistrates and the DCPs to enforce the restrictions and warned that there is a persistent rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Conduct surveys’

The District Magistrates have been asked to conduct surveys in their jurisdiction and identify crowded places and take action. Officials have also been asked to hold meetings with RWAs and market associations to sensitise people to the rising trend in cases.

“It is observed that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (wearing of mask. social distancing, frequent hand washing etc.) is not being complied with at public places. Therefore, all District Magistrates as well as District DCPs shall tighten their enforcement machinery and shall deploy sufficient number of enforcement teams on field for keeping utmost vigil at public places,” the order said. The District Magistrates have also been asked to submit daily reports on action taken.