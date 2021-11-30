Prohibition on construction activities extended in Delhi

New Delhi

30 November 2021 01:45 IST

Restriction on entry of trucks to stay; essential services exempted

Ban on construction activities in the city has been extended till further orders and restriction on entry of trucks will stay till December 7, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

“We held a meeting with officials of all departments to review the current pollution situation in Delhi. It was decided that all construction and demolition work in Delhi will be banned till further orders. Under this, electrical work, interior decoration, plumbing, and carpentry can continue,” the Minister said.

CNG and electric trucks are exempted from this ban and around 1,000 such vehicles are registered with the Government. Essential services too are exempted from the ban, he said.

“Schools, colleges, and institutes have reopened in Delhi today [Monday]. Along with that, work from home directives for Government offices have also been lifted and people have started coming to their offices. We will start a special bus service for colonies where Government employees live in huge numbers. There are 14 such major colonies,” Mr. Rai said.

The Minister said that as part of a Government campaign against open burning, 8,480 sites have been inspected by officials so far and 1,000 violating agencies, organisations, and individuals have been fined ₹28.76 lakh.