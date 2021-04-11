Professors raise red flag over rising COVID cases in St. Stephen’s College

They have requested principal to let students return home

Professors at St. Stephen’s College have written to the administration yet again on the number of COVID-19 cases on campus.

College governing body member Nandita Narain wrote to Principal John Varghese demanding transparency on how the situation was being handled and requested that all non-infected students be allowed to return home.

“Did the college inform all 225 students and employees — tested on April 3 by a private lab — that they had tested negative? Did they get a copy of their results? On the basis of this, did the college open all areas on April 6 for routine work barring Mukherjee East and Sports Complex?” Ms. Narain asked.

‘Testing discrepancies’

Ms. Narain also asked whether testing organised by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate showed a number of positive results among students and employees.

“Do these discrepancies in the two tests not cast a doubt on the credibility of the first test, especially since the private lab did not disclose individual results? Will an independent and transparent probe be held to inquire into this negligence?” read the letter.

Referring to a college trip in March, Ms. Narain further asked: “Is it true that the condition of one of the officials who accompanied the students to Dalhousie has deteriorated and that he has been admitted to a hospital? Should the college not be closed, and infected students admitted to hospital, and other students sent home in the light of the outbreak in the campus?”