Professionals from various fields join BJP during drive

Professionals from various fields, including those with family roots in Jammu and Kashmir, took up the membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its State headquarters here on Monday.

The Sangathan Parv-Sadasyata Abhiyan was organised by the Delhi BJP e-library cell.

“A large number of people from Jammu and Kashmir, professionals, engineers, doctors, advocates, university professors, bank officials, CEOs of multinational companies and human right activists have joined the BJP today. This will prove to be an inspiration for us,” Delhi BJP chief ManojTiwari said.

“Article 370 of the Constitution had become a demon for our country and no party had the will power to abolish it but our Prime Minister Narendra Modi...the presence of large numbers of Kashmiris here is proof of...how people are happy [about the withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir],” Mr. Tiwari added.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said, the removal of special status to J&K had brought the “trust of crores of people” leading to their decision to join the BJP in “record numbers.”

E-library cell convener Shobha Vijender said, “We welcome their decision to connect with the party after being influenced by nationalism. It is a rare occasion when intellectuals have assembled here in such large numbers and the organisational capacity of the BJP and the leadership of Mr. Modi... has inspired them to serve the country with new energy.”