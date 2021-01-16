Professionals from Pune join stir

NEW DELHI

16 January 2021 01:19 IST

Nine-member group says they want to give and take energy from the agitators

In further evidence to the swelling support for the farmers’ protest across the country, a group of nine persons has joined them from Pune, under the banner Lokayat to extend solidarity and witness “one of the biggest protests in recent history”.

They came here to give energy and take energy from this “huge” protest, fighting for their rights against the corporates, members of the group said. They were wowed by the support they received from the protesters. “I, as a woman, feel safe here. The people here are so warm and welcoming. There is food everywhere. I haven’t seen a protest like this before,” said Varsha (36), an accounts professional who took seven days off to come for the protest.

Rushal Heena (35) said, Lokayat was started by four-five people in 2004, who wanted to bring changes in the society. It is now 50-member strong. “We are all working professionals, who contribute a part of our salaries every month in the group fund,” he said, adding that they essentially work on awareness programmes in schools, colleges, streets, and institutions.

Raising voice

Mr. Rushal said he and other members took a train to reach Delhi on Friday morning and will stay here for the next four days including two days at the Singhu border and one each at Tikri and Ghazipur border. “Our aim has always been to collect people to raise their voice so that the authorities feel the pressure to change policies in favour of the people and not those who are already rich. One of the important aspects of this protest is that it is calling the spade a spade and fighting against the corporates,” he said.

Mr. Rushal said that the group also fights against communalism by celebrating all festivals on the streets in public display. “The only way to bring about a change is to come together and raise our voice,” he said.

Another member, Monali Chandrashekhar Aparna (35), a practising advocate, said the three farm laws are against the farmers. “These farmers should not only get support from other farmers in the country but also from everyone. That’s what we are doing here,” she said.

Warm welcome

The group received a warm welcome at the Singhu border, where they are lodging in the tents installed in Kessel Grand Mall. They are immensely helped by Patiala resident Kulvir Kaur (70), who found them clueless in the morning.

“These kids don’t know the language. I am just helping them out around here,” she said.