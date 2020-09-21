Prof. Apoorvanand tutored students,‘discloses’ Narwal

NEW DELHI

21 September 2020 23:47 IST

In the alleged five-page disclosure statement of Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal it is stated that Delhi University Professor Apoorvanand called a few students to his residence and allegedly tutored them on what to say in case they were arrested.

On the last page of the statement is written ‘accused refused to sign’.

“On 5/6 April, 2020, I and Devangana visited house of Prof. Apoorvanand at DU… Danish, Suhail, Shahdab and Gulfisha also came. The prof. told them they have done a great job and in case of arrest they do not have to disclose his name or any other member involved in planning. He also briefed all on what to say in case of arrest and said we all have to say the same story regarding our role in protests, which led to riots,” the document quoted her.

Advertising

Advertising

The document also quoted Ms. Narwal as saying that the prof. had informed them in mid-January that JCC members were planning riots in the “garb of protests and while the face of the protests should be peaceful, the ulterior motive should be riots”. First step will be anti-CAA stir, second road block and third riots, Ms. Narwal is claimed to have said in a statement she refused to sign.