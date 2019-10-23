Delhi

Production warrant for ex-Ranbaxy promoters for settlement talk.

A Delhi court on Tuesday issued production warrants for Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh, former promoters of pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy, in a cheating case involving Religare Enterprises Limited and Religare Finvest Limited for a settlement talk with the complainant. The two are currently in judicial custody in the case. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Deepak Sherawat issued the warrants during hearing on interim bail applications of the two accused. The CMM asked the jail authorities to produce them in the court on Wednesday.

