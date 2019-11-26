Production partially resumesat Honda’s Manesar plant

Two weeks after the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited shut its plant in Manesar Sector 3 here on account of contractual workers’ strike, the production was partially resumed on Monday.

The 3,000-odd contractual workers, however, continued to hold dharna against retrenchment of their 200 colleagues earlier this month.

“The decision to resume production at Manesar plant was initiated on November 22. All permanent staff were told to join duty from November 25 to 28 in four batches. The process of joining back to work has started as per schedule and we look forward to normalcy of operation after this process is completed,” said a press statement issued by HMSI on Monday.

HMSI employees union chief Suresh Gaur, who along with five union office-bearers was suspended three days ago for allegedly instigating the contractual workers, said the management had asked the permanent workers to join in four batches and was forcing them to sign “good work/conduct undertaking”, which was illegal. He said the workers were in favour of resumption of production and had, therefore, signed the undertaking, but lodged a complaint to the labour department against it.

He, however, said that only 300 workers had joined the work on Monday and the normal production could not be resumed without the contractual workers. The plant has around 3,000 contractual workers and 1,500 permanent employees.

The trade unions have accused the management of pulling itself out from talks with the contractual workers.