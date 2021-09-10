‘Processing over 6,700 applications for ex gratia to kin of COVID victims’

Money released to 3,200 people, Delhi govt. tells HC

The Delhi government informed the High Court on Thursday that it is processing over 6,700 applications for releasing ex gratia of ₹50,000 each to the families of persons who have died due to COVID-19 or related problems.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh was informed that the Delhi government has prepared a list of around 25,000 persons who may be entitled to receive ₹50,000 ex gratia on account of death within the family due to COVID-19 or COVID-19 related issues.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, said as on Thursday, 6,719 applications have been received for release of the amount and money has already been released to 3,200 people and the rest of the work is in process as there are still 18,000 people who are out of the system.

Post-complications

Mr. Mehra said the ex gratia amount is being released for COVID deaths and it also includes those persons who had recovered from COVID-19 but died within a month due to post-COVID complications.

Share data with DSLSA

The High Court asked Mr. Mehra to share the data with the Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) secretary Kanwal Jeet Arora who shall render assistance to those who are left out or finding it difficult to apply for ex gratia.

The High Court was dealing with several aspects relating to COVID-19 crisis in the Capital, including grant of ex gratia to those who lost their family members to COVID-19 and rehabilitation of children who have become orphans following the death of one or both parents due to the virus. It will hear the case again on October 1.