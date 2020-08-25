‘Process to pay allowances to noon meal beneficiaries on’

The Delhi government on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it was in the process of completing the exercise of payment of Food Security Allowance (FSA) to the beneficiaries of mid-day meals at the earliest.
In an affidavit, the Delhi government stated that the exercise of obtaining bank account and other details of mid-day meal beneficiaries has faced several impediments due to the lockdown, as families of migrant students left for their hometowns.
The process of FSA through Direct Benefit Transfer in lieu of mid-day meal has been undertaken for the first time from March 2020 due to closure of schools following the outbreak of COVID-19.
Mid-day meals are provided to children studying between Classes I and VIII.
For March 2020, total eligible beneficiaries for FSA were 8,24,164. Of these, payment of FSA were made to 8,21,768 students at ₹85 per beneficiary per month for primary school (Classes I to V) and ₹78 per beneficiary for upper primary student (Classes VI to VII).
The Delhi government said the payment for the remaining 2,396 students has not been carried out due to lack of availability of bank account details.
