Process for nursery admissions in Delhi to begin on Dec. 1 

November 22, 2022 01:35 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Education said the entire process will be completed by March 17. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Nursery admissions to private schools in the Capital for academic year 2023-24 are scheduled to begin on December 1.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Netherlands squad and schedule
  2. Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast | Prime suspect procured SIM card in Coimbatore
  3. Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
  4. Theatrisation is amalgamation of headquarters based on operational considerations: Lt. Gen. Ajai Singh
  5. Charting the economic journey ahead

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the notice and the timeline released by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday, the entire admission process will be completed by March 17. The deadline for applications is December 23 and the first list of shortlisted candidates will be declared on January 20, and the second list on February 6, as per the notice. Schools will conduct admission for all open seats and admission for reserved category seats will be announced later.

“Schools shall devise the procedure to admit students but subject to condition that the procedure is far, reasonable and transparent. The DoE has abolished 62 criteria that it has found to be unfair, unreasonable and non-transparent. Schools will have to upload the criteria that they are adopting and the points module by November 28,” read the notice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US