Process for nursery admissions in Delhi to begin on Dec. 1 

November 22, 2022 01:35 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

Nursery admissions to private schools in the Capital for academic year 2023-24 are scheduled to begin on December 1.

As per the notice and the timeline released by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday, the entire admission process will be completed by March 17. The deadline for applications is December 23 and the first list of shortlisted candidates will be declared on January 20, and the second list on February 6, as per the notice. Schools will conduct admission for all open seats and admission for reserved category seats will be announced later.

“Schools shall devise the procedure to admit students but subject to condition that the procedure is far, reasonable and transparent. The DoE has abolished 62 criteria that it has found to be unfair, unreasonable and non-transparent. Schools will have to upload the criteria that they are adopting and the points module by November 28,” read the notice.

