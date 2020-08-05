Probing agencies trying to criminalise us, allege Hany Babu’s defence panel  

New Delhi

Committee alleged NIA conducted raid to ‘concoct false evidence’

The Committee for the Defence and Release of Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba condemned the “attempts to criminalise” the group by investigating agencies on Monday. It also slammed the arrest of another DU professor and member, Hany Babu.

On Sunday, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) seized some documents related to the group, which was formed to advocate for the acquittal of Dr. Saibaba, during a search at Mr. Babu’s house.

The group alleged that Mr. Babu’s arrest was undertaken “without sufficient basis”. It added that the raid at his house was ostensibly undertaken to collect material to corroborate his arrest.

“It defies all logic…to the point that the NIA now finds itself searching for material to justify the arrest, post-facto and concocting false “evidence” against him,” the group said in a statement.

The committee also refuted statements from the NIA linking it to activists arrested under the Elgar Parishad case so far, which it said were being made to “criminalise the committee and its members through the principle of ‘guilty by association’.”

It highlighted that the committee was constituted of non-partisan concerned citizens from a range of backgrounds and reaffirmed its conviction in the innocence of Dr. Saibaba, as well as of Dr. Hany Babu, and others recently arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case.

It also called for “reigning in of the intimidatory tactics of investigative agencies” and reiterated its “strong condemnation of such measures”.