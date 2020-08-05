Probing agencies trying to criminalise us, allege Hany Babu’s defence panel  

The Committee for the Defence and Release of Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba condemned the “attempts to criminalise” the group by investigating agencies on Monday. It also slammed the arrest of another DU professor and member, Hany Babu.
On Sunday, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) seized some documents related to the group, which was formed to advocate for the acquittal of Dr. Saibaba, during a search at Mr. Babu’s house.
The group alleged that Mr. Babu’s arrest was undertaken “without sufficient basis”. It added that the raid at his house was ostensibly undertaken to collect material to corroborate his arrest.
“It defies all logic…to the point that the NIA now finds itself searching for material to justify the arrest, post-facto and concocting false “evidence” against him,” the group said in a statement.
The committee also refuted statements from the NIA linking it to activists arrested under the Elgar Parishad case so far, which it said were being made to “criminalise the committee and its members through the principle of ‘guilty by association’.”
It highlighted that the committee was constituted of non-partisan concerned citizens from a range of backgrounds and reaffirmed its conviction in the innocence of Dr. Saibaba, as well as of Dr. Hany Babu, and others recently arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case.
It also called for “reigning in of the intimidatory tactics of investigative agencies” and reiterated its “strong condemnation of such measures”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath