Probes ordered by Delhi L-G motivated, unconstitutional: Manish Sisodia

PTI October 04, 2022 16:50 IST

The L-G has been regularly ordering probes into decisions taken by the elected government in Delhi, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia urged the L-G to work “according to the Constitution”. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Siosida on October 4 wrote to L-G V.K. Saxena, accusing him of bypassing the elected government in Delhi and ordering inquiries into its works in a "politically motivated and unconstitutional" manner. Mr. Sisodia's attack came hours after Mr. Saxena directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to conduct a probe into the alleged irregularities in in the AAP Government's power subsidy scheme, and submit a report within seven days. Also Read | BJP demands resignation of Sisodia, Kejriwal; says they were aware of ‘excise scam’ The AAP leader said the L-G has no power to issue orders on any matters concerning the Delhi Government except for land, police, and law and order. Stating the L-G has been regularly ordering probes into decisions taken by the elected government in Delhi, Mr. Sisodia alleged these inquiries were "illegal and unconstitutional". Also Read | ‘Satyamev Jayate’ tweets L-G, as court asks AAP to take down defamatory posts Nothing has come out of the probe into the "so-called" bus procurement scam, school scam, liquor scam, but it weakens the morale of officers, Mr. Sisodia said, and urged the L-G to work "according to the Constitution".



