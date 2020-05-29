Probe targeted only towards one end in riots case, says Delhi court

New Delhi

29 May 2020

Police told to look at Jamia student’s role in a fair manner

A Delhi court has remarked that investigation into a case related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi seemed to be “targeted only towards one end”, while asking the Delhi police to ensure fair investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, who was hearing an application for judicial remand of Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, said perusal of the case diary revealed a “disturbing fact”. “The investigation seems to be targeted only towards one end. Upon enquiry from Inspector... they have failed to point out what investigation has been carried out so far regarding the involvement of the rival faction,” the judge remarked.

The court directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned to monitor the matter and ensure a fair probe. The court also extended the judicial custody of Mr. Tanha, who has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case, till June 25 after the police said that he was “actively” involved in the communal riots in Delhi.

The police also drew the attention of the court to the statement of one witness, whose identity has been withheld for security reasons, making specific allegations against the JMI student.

Mr. Tanha’s counsel Sowjhanya Shankaran argued that her client had been falsely implicated in the case.

The Delhi police had arrested Mr. Tanha earlier this month over his alleged involvement in the riots. He was accused of being a part of the Jamia Coordination Committee, which had protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.