Probe report on how Ansal got passport almost ready, HC told

The Delhi High Court was on Thursday informed by the police that their investigation into how real estate baron Sushil Ansal, convicted in the 1997 Uphaar tragedy case, got a passport despite his conviction, is at the penultimate stage and a final report is expected in around two months.

Justice Najmi Waziri allotted the police time till March 31 to complete the probe and file a report.

The High Court was hearing a plea filed by the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) through its chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged criminal misconduct by passport and police officials in issuing the travel document to Ansal.

Earlier, the High Court had said that appropriate proceedings “would be warranted” against Ansal for misleading the government and misrepresenting on oath while applying for passport.

It also ordered lodging of an FIR against the police officers who in 2013 had given a favourable verification report to Ansal, despite his non-disclosure about his conviction in the Uphaar case, which led to issuance of the travel document to him.

The police had said that in 2013, three criminal cases, including the Uphaar fire tragedy, were pending against Ansal.

A fire at Uphaar Cinema during the screening of Hindi film ‘Border’ on June 13, 1997 had claimed 59 lives.