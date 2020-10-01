Probe ordered into Tihar jail video of inmates

New Delhi

01 October 2020 01:16 IST

Prisoner levels charges against official; DIG (Prisons) asked to submit report

The DIG (Prisons) has been ordered to conduct a detailed inquiry after video clips and photographs allegedly taken inside Jail No. 1 of Tihar jail went viral.

According to an order, DIG (Prisons) Rajesh Chopra is to submit his report by October 5. He may also furnish his recommendations regarding corrective measures to be taken to prevent any such incident, it stated.

In a video, an inmate claimed that one Sunny Dogra was killed and it was a planned murder. He also levelled allegations against a jail official.

Prisoner killed

On September 24, a 29-year-old inmate, identified as Sikander, was killed allegedly by four other prisoners. He was lodged in Tihar’s Central Jail no. 1, they said.

The prisoner was attacked allegedly with a sharp object by four other inmates outside his barrack. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The video clips have several allegations against the superintendent. The alleged allegations are of serious nature, the order said.

Mobile phones

Therefore, the office of DG Prisons has directed DIG (Prisons) to conduct an inquiry into the alleged allegations and also find out how videos were filmed as mobile phones are prohibited inside prison, the order said.