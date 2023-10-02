HamberMenu
Probe officers involved in setting up makeshift COVID-19 facility: Atishi

October 02, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The matter relates to the setting up of the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, purported to be India’s largest COVID-19 care facility.

The matter relates to the setting up of the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, purported to be India’s largest COVID-19 care facility. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Public Works Department (PWD) Minster Atishi has directed the Delhi government’s Chief Vigilance Officer to undertake a thorough investigation into the allegations of corrupt practices, underhand transactions, and cronyism by senior Delhi government officials in setting up a makeshift COVID-19 facility in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

“Strong suspicion arises that some officials may have received kickbacks from a firm for awarding it the tender to carry out the concerned works. Identify officers who may have engaged in corrupt practices and submit a detailed report so that action can be taken against the officers concerned,” Ms. Atishi’s order read.

The matter relates to the setting up of the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, purported to be India’s largest COVID-19 care facility, at Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Chhattarpur.

Ms. Atishi alleged that after studying reports submitted by a committee of three senior Delhi government officers to the Delhi High Court, which is hearing a petition related to the construction of the COVID-19 facility, she found that a firm had started installing air conditioning at the facility five days before to the Public Works Department invited spot quotations to carry out the works.

