‘Probe non-payment of salaries in DU colleges’

Delhi Teachers’ Association (DTA), a unit of the Aam Aadmi Party, on Tuesday called for a probe by the CAG into the non-payment of salaries to the staff in DU colleges that are funded by the government.

While the total funds allotted to these colleges was ₹121.82 crore in 2012-13, this year, the fund stands at ₹243 crore, said Hansraj Suman of the DTA. The staff of these colleges have been complaining of not being paid salaries for several months.

The teachers’ bodies too alleged that adequate funds have not been released to them.