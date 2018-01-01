‘Probe largely dependant on human surveillance, very little tech’

As per the standard operating procedure, when a child is reported missing, the Delhi Police immediately register an FIR and update the details and photograph of the child on the Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET). The ZIPNET connects the police of eight neighbouring States and enables sharing of data.

The police have also appointed Juvenile Welfare Officers (JWO) in all police stations. These JWOs work closely with the family members of the missing children as well as the investigating officer and keep the family members informed about the progress made in the investigation.

"Once a child is located by the police, he/she will be reunited with the parents only after fulfilling the guidelines set by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The main aim of the programme is to prevent child trafficking and rescue children from persons who tried to engage them in begging, sexual trade and other anti-social activities,” said a police official working with the human trafficking unit of Delhi police.

A police official said that they are by and large dependent on human surveillance and only a few cases are traced with the help of technology. The majority of children reported missing come from poor backgrounds and most of them are school dropouts.

The police also said that the city has a large poor migrant population and such people sometimes do not even have photographs of their children. If their child goes missing then the investigation is handicapped by the absence of photographs of the children. To overcome the issue, a programme called 'PEHCHAAN' was launched, under which a photograph is taken of the family with all children and a copy of the photograph is given to the family for record so that in case a child is reported missing, his photograph is available.

The Delhi Police has also launched a special drive ‘Operation Milap’ to connect missing children with their parents. Under the drive, all children’s homes in Delhi are checked to match the records of the children inmates with the available data of missing or kidnapped children. In case the data reports a match, then all efforts are made to restore the child to his or her family as per procedure.

“We keep a close watch on brothels and act swiftly if there is any complaint of any child found in any such premises,” said a police official.