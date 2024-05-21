Probe in only one graft case against Kejriwal has started, 7 more to go’

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said only one case of corruption had been opened against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that seven more need to be investigated.

“Only the liquor scam has been probed so far. Investigation into seven other scams remains to be done,” Mr. Shah said at a ‘Jan Sabha’ in Sangam Vihar in support of the party’s South Delhi nominee Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. He accused the AAP government of committing scams in the procurement of medicines and buses, and in the construction of the Chief Minister House and classrooms in the Delhi government schools.

The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested on March 21 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case and shifted to Tihar Jail on April 1. On May 10, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1 to campaign for the election. The Capital will vote on May 25.

The former BJP national president also spoke about the alleged assault on AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal and asked whether Mr. Kejriwal could ensure the safety of women in the city.

Mr. Shah also attacked the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), saying even if the Opposition parties were to somehow win the election, the alliance would have Prime Ministers on a rotation basis.

He said the BJP-led Centre will ensure that all unauthorised colonies in Delhi will be regularised by 2026.

Along with Mr. Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held rallies in different parts of the city to support the party’s Lok Sabha nominees. With campaigning in Delhi set to end on Thursday, the BJP is likely to deploy all its big leaders in the city in a last-minute push.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a rally in the national capital on May 18, is likely to address a public event on Tuesday in west Delhi’s Dwarka.

‘Naya Lok’

Mr. Adityanath took on the AAP government, saying while cities adjoining the Capital, such as Ghaziabad and Noida, had become world-class, Delhi had been turned into “hell”.

“There are around two crore people living in Delhi and 25 crore people living in Uttar Pradesh. They have turned Delhi into hell while Ghaziabad and Noida have become naya lok (new places),” the U.P. Chief Minister said.

Addressing a rally in Mayur Vihar in support of the party’s candidate Harsh Malhotra, Mr. Adityanath said the Central government had carried out several development works in the National Capital Region, such as the Rapid Metro.

Mr. Nadda held a rally in New Delhi for BJP nominee Bansuri Swaraj.