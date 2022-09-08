Probe complaint against Kejriwal’s property deals, L-G tells Chief Secy.

Land sold as per collector rates, no question of any wrongdoing: AAP

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary to act on a complaint received by the Delhi Lokayukta alleging deliberate undervaluation of property worth ₹4.54 crore, in addition to tax evasion, by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A Raj Niwas source said that a copy of the complaint, made on August 28 this year, demanded an inquiry against Mr. Kejriwal for allegedly selling three plots, which were valued on paper at ₹72.72 lakh, for ₹4.54 crore.

“Kejriwal sold the plots through his wife Sunita Kejriwal at the market rate of ₹45,000 per sq. yard but showed the transaction at a meagre rate of ₹8,300 per sq. yard on paper,” the source said quoting from the complaint.

'Duped exchequer'

The complaint further states, “In the process, he (Kejriwal) not only got unaccounted cash of ₹3.8 crore but also duped the exchequer of ₹25.93 lakh in Stamp Duty and ₹76.4 lakh as Capital Gains Tax.”

According to the complaint, the three properties measuring 340, 416 & 254 sq. yards, were sold on the same day in Mrs. Kejriwal’s name at a cost of ₹24.48 lakh, ₹30 lakh and ₹18.24 lakh. The Stamp Duty paid on these three plots was ₹1,41,200, ₹1,73,700 and ₹1,12,500 respectively.

“However, the buyers who got in touch with the undersigned on conditions of anonymity said that Kejriwal sold the plots at a market rate of ₹1.53 crore, ₹1.87 crore and ₹1.14 crore,” the source added quoting from the complaint.

“In the process, Arvind Kejriwal and his wife evaded Stamp Duty worth ₹10.68 lakh on the plot of 416 sq. yard, ₹8.73 lakh on the plot measuring 340 sq. yard and ₹6.52 lakh on the plot measuring 254 sq. yards,” the complaint stated.

'Ready for probe'

In response, AAP said in a statement, “This is ancestral land and has been sold as per collector rates. The entire amount of stamp duty as per collector rates has been paid. Where is the question of any wrongdoing? However, if the L-G wants, he can get any CBI, ED or any other investigation done.”