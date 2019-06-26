‘Probe anomalies in Waqf Board appointments’

The Delhi Congress on Monday alleged that Delhi Waqf Board chairman and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan had “committed irregularities” and was “indulging in corruption and nepotism” in the appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board. The Congress alleged that seven of the 33 members on the board were close relatives or associates of Mr. Khan.

“While making 33 appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board, Mr. Khan flouted all norms right from the advertisement for the posts till the final selection. The conduct of the chairman and his Selection Committee, comprising his close relatives and AAP leaders, smack of a bigger and deeper recruitment scam, which needs a thorough investigation,” the Delhi Congress said.

Congress spokesperson Jitender Kumar Kochar said that on February 26, vacancies were advertised in newspapers inviting applications for 33 posts in the Delhi Waqf Board and interviews were conducted on March 1- 2 in order to limit the number of applicants. “The selection committee was full of chairman’s relatives and AAP leaders, in order to facilitate the selection of his own relatives and people from his village,” Mr. Kochhar alleged.

The Delhi Congress said that seven relatives and close associates of the chairman were selected and they demanded a high-level CBI inquiry into the “recruitment scam”. The party also said that a CBI inquiry was already pending against the chairman for “dubious” appointments made in the Waqf Board during his first tenure in 2016.