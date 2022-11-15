Probe agencies leaking info to media: AAP’s communication officer to court

November 15, 2022 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to place before it all the communication put out by the agencies in relation to their probes into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn excise policy.

The court issued this direction based on an application moved by AAP’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair, who was arrested in the excise policy case on September 27. Mr. Nair, a businessman and former CEO of Mumbai-based Only Much Louder, claimed that the investigating agencies were leaking “sensitive information” in relation to the case to the media.

Justice Yashwant Varma passed the order to examine if the reports carried by television news channels on the case, in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also named as accused, were based on the official press communication or were a “figment of their [channels’] imagination”.

During the hearing, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, representing Mr. Nair, said the court has to examine if these channels are broadcasting their reports beyond the information supplied to them.

Mr. Krishnan said when the details of the case are published in the media, the rights of his client are compromised given that the trial is placed at a “critical stage”.

Acknowledging the gravity of the issue, the Judge told the investigating agencies that while they have the right “to issue the communications. Whatever you tell them [media] about the investigation is what should be broadcast...”.

“We are only interested in protecting the rights of the accused. We want to know what was put out in the public domain and if what has been presented in the media is a correct representation or goes beyond that,” the Judge added.

The CBI has alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi government’s previous excise policy; undue favours were extended to licence holders; licence fee was waived or reduced; and L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval. The beneficiaries diverted the “illegal” gains to the accused public servants and made false entries in their books of accounts to conceal the money trail. Based on the CBI case, the ED is also carrying out a money laundering probe. The High Court has posted the case for further hearing on November 21.